Jackson County uses ‘Great Oregon ShakeOut’ as way to test emergency systems

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Don’t let ‘The Great Oregon ShakeOut” shake you up. Jackson County is observing the annual event Thursday, while using it as an opportunity to test out it’s own emergency systems.
The ‘Great Oregon ShakeOut’ is a way to educate people about responding to earthquakes. While you won’t receive an alert, according to Jackson County emergency management, they encourage you to practice earthquake preparedness at 10:21 in the morning to correlate with the date.
Jackson County emergency management is encouraging people to prepare by doing things like signing up for Citizen Alert. That’s the system it plans to test tomorrow.
“So people know what an alert sounds and feels like, we’re going to be leveraging all our opt-in options, so text, phone call to both cell phone and landline or an email, whatever type of information they’ve provided to us,” explained Holly Powers, Jackson County emergency manager.
On Wednesday, we heard reports of people receiving a test alert on their Android phone. Powers said she’s looking into it, since the county did not send any alerts Wednesday. You can sign up for the alerts at JacksonCounty.org/alert. You can expect a test message from 10 am until 4 pm on Thursday.
