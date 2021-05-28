Home
Jackson County vaccination center announces Memorial Day hours

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Vaccination Equity Center at the Expo is adjusting hours for Memorial Day.

The vaccination center’s drive-thru clinic normally opens at 7:00 a.m. and closes at 2:00 p.m. every day of the week until June 15. The walk-up clinic is usually open from 9:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 28.

However, in observance of Memorial Day, both clinics will be open from 9:00 a.m. to noon only.

The Jackson County Vaccination Equity Center is located at 1 Peninger Road in Central Point.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.jacksoncounty.org/getvaccinated

