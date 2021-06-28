Jackson County Vaccine Equity Center at The Expo shutting down

MEDFORD, Ore. – COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be provided at The Expo in Central Point after Monday, June 28.
Jackson County Public Health said free vaccines will still be provided at Jackson County Public Health located at 140 South Holly Street in Medford. As always, anyone can access the vaccine for free at JCPH. Insurance information will not be required and identification is not necessary. Spanish interpreters are available. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged and can be made by calling 541-774-8209. JCPH will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and closed for lunch between noon and 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“Even though the state will be reopening, vaccinations remain a critical tool to fighting this pandemic, as well as staying home when you are sick and washing your hands,” said Tanya Phillips, Health Promotion Manager for Jackson County Public Health.
For more information about getting vaccinated in Jackson County, visit https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19/Vaccine-Appointments