Jackson County voters will vote on psilocybin in November

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County voters will decide this fall whether psilocybin-related businesses will be allowed in the county.

Commissioners voted to let voters decide the matter earlier this week.

Therapeutic use of the drug in Oregon was approved in 2020, but counties and cities are still able to vote on whether it will be allowed locally.

The vote in Jackson County will apply to the location of the Buckhorn Springs Resort outside of Ashland.

The owner Synthesis Institute wants to host psilocybin retreats there beginning next year.

Voters will consider the item on the general election ballot in November.

Again, the vote would only apply to unincorporated parts of Jackson County.

If approved by voters, it will allow for the production and dispensing of psilocybin.

Jackson County Commissioner Dave Dotterrer said, “we think this is an important issue, we think it’s a very serious issue, and we think that this is one that the voters should have a chance to express their opinions on.”

Oregon is the first state to legalize the use of psilocybin, though some cities have already decriminalized its possession.

The Oregon Health Authority said they will not be accepting applications for businesses to distribute the drug until 2023.

Last month the O.H.A. began accepting applications from organizations interested in training people to provide psilocybin services.

The O.H.A. plans on addressing the rest of the rule-making process in the fall.