Jackson County will move to ‘Moderate’ COVID-19 risk level

SALEM, Ore. – Jackson County is moving down to the “Moderate” COVID-19 risk level.
On June 15, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the county has been approved to move down from High Risk effective June 18.
As the weekend starts, there will be 21 counties in Lower Risk, 5 in Moderate Risk, and 10 at the High Risk level.
“We are incredibly close to achieving a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and lifting health and safety restrictions,” said Governor Brown. “Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families, and communities against COVID-19. Because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated, Oregon’s case rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline.
“But, if you are not vaccinated, COVID-19 remains just as dangerous as before. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It’s never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign.”
Jackson County will join Josephine County in the Moderate Risk category. Klamath and Douglas Counties remain at High Risk.
A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.