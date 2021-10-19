Jackson County will test emergency alert system Thursday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County is scheduled to test its emergency alert system.
County representatives said, “Residents with registered Citizen Alert accounts will receive the test through all listed delivery methods—call, text, and email, as well as landline CenturyLink phone numbers—between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. The Citizen Alert System will contact you based on the information you have listed in your account by call, text, email.”
The test will coincide with “The Great Oregon Shakeout” campaign meant to educate people about responding to earthquakes.
“Earthquakes are rare in Southern Oregon,” said Jackson County Emergency Manager Holly Powers. “But being ready and having a plan are essential for keeping you and your loved ones safe.”
Residents are encouraged to sign up for Citizen Alert at www.JacksonCounty.org/alert