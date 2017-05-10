Home
Jackson County withdraws from AOC

Jackson County, Ore., — Jackson County is withdrawing from the lobbying organization that represents Oregon counties in Salem.

Once this legislative session is over, the county’s membership with the Association of Oregon Counties will end.

Jackson County Commissioner Colleen Roberts says the return on the investment just wasn’t good enough to justify the amount of money the county was spending.

“Lack of communication, lack of advocacy and lack of them representing us equally as counties. So we decided it’s just a lot of money, every penny matters.”

Jackson County is the first county in the state to withdraw its membership.

Roberts says the money the county is saving will likely still be used for lobbying, and could potentially pay for the commissioners themselves to lobby – or to hire a third party.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

