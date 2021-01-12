Jackson County working on ‘mass vaccination event’

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County is working with local healthcare providers to implement a “mass vaccination event.”
On January 11, Jackson County Public Health said, “The planning of this event is in the early phases to vaccinate those in Phase 1A.”
For people who are in Phase 1A, as defined by OHA, you can access the vaccine through these approved COVID-19 Vaccine Providers:
- Asante: To schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, visit org/covid-19/vaccine-clinic.
- Providence: Email, [email protected]. Inform them in the email that you are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. A Providence team member will send you paperwork to get the process started.
- Jackson County Public Health: Call Jackson County Public Health at 541-774-8209 to schedule an appointment.
Other local healthcare providers are in the process of getting approved as COVID-19 vaccine providers.
The county said information is rapidly changing, so it’s a good idea to check the Jackson County COVID-19 vaccine website for updated information.