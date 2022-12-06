Jackson County election officially certified

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – After 27 long days, the Jackson County election has been officially certified.

There were two races the Elections Office was watching closely for a potential automatic recount, but both the race for Talent Mayor and Jacksonville City Councilor did not qualify for a recount.

After a new law in Oregon went into effect in January, voters were now able to mail in their ballots as long as it was postmarked by election day.

According to the Jackson County Elections Office, they received just under 2,000 ballots postmarked on election day.

This wasn’t the first time they dealt with the new law.

The law was in effect for the May primary.

“Those tasks have been accomplished, and Jackson County has an official certified election. Now the Secretary of State will have some time to canvas or review all of the results to compile the statewide and certify the statewide results,” Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker said.

Even though the election is now certified, the work is not done for the Elections Office.

Now, they start the process of auditing the election to verify the results.