Jackson, Josephine Counties declare state of emergency

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson and Josephine Counties have declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the morning of March 19, commissioners from Jackson County declared a state of emergency in the county effective immediately. Josephine County commissioners also voted similarly in their county.
The declarations allow each county to coordinate their respective response to the coronavirus outbreak and allow them to seek help from state and federal agencies.
Josephine County Commissioner Darin Fowler said his county’s state of emergency was made out of an abundance of caution.
Jackson County Administrator Danny Jordan said, “This is not designed to cause any panic for the citizens of Jackson County. It is part of the process in preparing.”