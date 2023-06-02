Jackson, Josephine Counties ending shared emergency alert system

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– Jackson and Josephine Counties are planning to split their emergency alert systems.

The two have shared an account for many years.

Jackson County Commissioners have spoken about their concerns sharing an account in multiple meetings recently.

One prominent concern, Josephine County does not currently have an emergency manager.

Emily Ring, who was the Josephine County Emergency Manager, left her position on April 15th.

Josephine County has yet to fill her position.

But Jackson County’s Emergency Manager said they don’t plan on splitting the counties emergency alert systems until after fire season.

Jackson County Emergency Manager Holly Powers said, “there could be some impacts to Josephine County in the implementation of their new account, but it would just be some communication with their residents. A few of them might have to create new user names.”

Powers doesn’t expect Jackson County residents to see any major changes once the accounts are split.

She said because of the shared account, there were at least two instances where Jackson County residents received alerts that were meant for Josephine County.

Powers said they will be using the summer to plan out how they will split the two accounts.

And as fire season continues, other local cities and counties will be working on their emergency alert systems as well.

