Jackson, Josephine Counties to receive over $3.6 million in federal funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Oregon will be receiving over $37 million in Federal payments this fiscal year.
The Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program provides funds to help offset losses in property taxes for communities with non-taxable federal lands within their boundaries.
DOI data shows for the 2019 fiscal year, Jackson County will receive $1,828,066, Josephine County will receive $1,838,512 and Klamath County will receive $3,204,149.
Siskiyou County, California will benefit from a payment of $1,673,788.
You can view a complete list of how much individual counties will receive HERE.