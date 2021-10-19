Home
Jackson, Josephine County ICU hospital beds at capacity, OHA says

MEDFORD, Ore. – Intensive care units in southwest Oregon are at maximum capacity, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s latest report.

The OHA said on Monday night, there were no adult ICU beds available for new patients in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

Across the state, there are 59 available adult ICU beds out of a total of 698, which equates to 8% availability.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon Monday was 561, which is 11 more than the previous day.

There were 24 new COVID-19-related deaths Monday, raising the state’s death toll to 4,185.

Josephine County recently reached over 200 COVID-related deaths, with over 300 in Jackson County.

For more in-depth metrics, visit https://tabsoft.co/3jf94jY

