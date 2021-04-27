Jackson, Josephine, Klamath Counties to move to “Extreme Risk” category

SALEM, Ore. – After being given a reprieve from the strictest coronavirus-related restrictions, some Southern Oregon counties will move back to “Extreme Risk” levels.
Earlier this month, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the state would give counties that face the possibility of moving back into the “Extreme Risk” category an extension should the entire state meet certain metrics.
However, those metrics haven’t been met in the last two-week monitoring period. Now, several counties officially enter the most restrictive risk category which will close indoor dining and further restrict capacity in businesses like movie theaters and gyms.
Starting on April 30, 2021, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath Counties will move to the “Extreme Risk” category along with 12 other counties across the state.
A complete list of counties and their risk levels is available HERE.
The governor’s office said, “In an effort to speed up the return to normal business operations, county COVID-19 data will be evaluated weekly for at least the next three weeks. Any updates to county risk levels next week will be announced on Tuesday, May 4 and take effect on Friday, May 7. Counties that improve their COVID-19 metrics will have the opportunity to move to a lower risk level. Counties will remain in Extreme Risk for a maximum of three weeks.”
Governor Brown said, “The fastest way to lift health and safety restrictions is for Oregonians to get vaccinated as quickly as possible and follow the safety measures we know stop this virus from spreading. I recognize the burden these restrictions place on Oregon businesses and working families. My goal is to lift these restrictions as soon as it is safely possible, and keep Oregon on the path for lifting most health and safety requirements by the end of June so we can fully reopen our economy. But we will only get there if enough Oregonians get vaccinated. There are appointments available right now all across the state.”
A chart of risk categories can be found HERE.