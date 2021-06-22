Jackson, Klamath, Lake Counties under Red Flag Warning

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Red Flag Warning was issued for parts of southwest Oregon Tuesday.
The National Weather Service made the warning due to abundant lightning on dry vegetation which could contribute to new fire starts from northern Siskiyou and Jackson Counties eastward across the Cascades and into Klamath and Lake Counties. Gusty winds could also contribute to fire spread, the NWS said.
The Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until midnight on June 22, 2021.
For the latest information about current weather conditions and hazards, visit https://www.weather.gov/mfr/