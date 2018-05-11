Jacksonville City Hall plans to build new ADA ramp

Jacksonville, Ore.- Jacksonville City Hall is getting an update.
The city was recently granted $7,500 from the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.
The money will go towards adding a new ADA ramp to the back of the building.
Planning Director Ian Foster says the improvement will allow the public the ability to access the second floor.
“Part of it is that we have to minimize the impact to the look of the structure, the historic nature of the structure so the improvements are to the back of the building so it won’t detract from the historic status of the building,” he said.
Once the ramp is finished, Foster says the city will later include an elevator, which would allow wheelchair access to the second floor.
Right now, the city is in the beginning stages of the project. It’s unclear when construction will begin.