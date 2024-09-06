Jacksonville city-wide yard sale happening this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – It’s that time again, Jacksonville city-wide yard sale is happening this weekend.

This Friday through Sunday, community members can stop by the historic city for some driveway bargains.

Due to the increase in pedestrian traffic, historic trolley tours will be on hold over the weekend.

However, the wine trolley will continue as scheduled.

On top of that many downtown businesses will be featuring ‘yard sale’ prices on merchandise.

