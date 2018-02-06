Jacksonville Community Center narrows in on opening day

Jacksonville, Ore.– The Jacksonville Community Center is closing in on it’s grand opening day.
The original grand opening was planned for Fall but delays involving weather and manpower pushed has the date back to late spring or early summer.
Construction is still being done for the expansion and landscaping needs to be finished but the warm weather should make completing the final items on the checklist pretty easy.
“Now that we’ve got some hopefully real weather, not false weather here upon us, we’ll get the landscape in and make a really big look on the outside,” said Rick Patsche, president of the Jacksonville Community Center.
Patsche says the extra time hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for the new space or the classes it will provide.
“There are people who are actually coming to us and asking us, ‘What and when can we use the center?'” said Patsche. “They’re actually coming to us and saying, ‘Hey we’ve got this program, does it fit with the center?'”
The project is expected to cost about $800,000 upon completion.
While the grand opening is still a few months away the community center will hold it’s first class on March 9th in the original portion of the community center.
To learn more about the class , you can visit the Jacksonville Community Center calendar here.