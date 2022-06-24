Jacksonville law firm upset with police after break in

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.– A Jacksonville law firm was burglarized this week.

But more frustrating to the family business was what happened once police arrived.

Early Wednesday morning, the alarm went off at Reed Law Firm on North Fifth Street.

The firm says a sheriff’s deputy didn’t arrive for more than half an hour.

Then, after the officer looked around and didn’t see anything obvious missing, the firm says the deputy left the owner a voice mail saying they had cleared the building and left.

The firm says because the deputy didn’t secure the building their security system shows the burglar went back in for 3 hours.

Statues and artwork were stolen.

Conagher Reed, a paralegal from the firm said, “it’s just kind of a let down to know that the one time, here in Jacksonville, that we needed the police to really have our back that the response time was really bad, and the procedure was just not up to par.”

Reed says they called the responding deputy a couple times afterward but got no response.

He says attorneys at the firm are planning on drafting a letter to the Sheriffs Office about their experience.

We reached out to J.C.S.O. for comment, a spokesperson tells us he needs to gather more information.