JACKSONVILLE, Ore.

This black & white film from July of 1975 shows when the now Jacksonville City Hall used to be a history museum.

Families enjoyed the exhibits which displayed how pioneers and miners enjoyed the boomtown of yesteryear.

Today, the building houses the city offices, and the city is currently working on a revived museum, but this time off Oregon Street.

