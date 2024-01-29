Jacksonville’s Forest Park highlighted for wildfire risk reduction efforts

Posted by Taylar Ansures January 29, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal is highlighting the city of Jacksonville for its wildfire risk reduction project in Forest Park.

According to the OSFM, the city was one of 22 strategic investments made possible through 2021’s Senate Bill 762. Jacksonville had received just under $29 thousand for the project from the OSFM.

The city worked with Grayback Forestry to create fuel breaks along the eastern ridge of Forest Park. This was done to lower the wildfire risk in the park. According to the OSFM, the main focuses of this project involved thinning of dense brush inside the treatment area.

The OSFM says it is still actively engaging communities in work to reduce wildfire risk and create a “fire-adapted Oregon.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content