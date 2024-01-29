Jacksonville’s Forest Park highlighted for wildfire risk reduction efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal is highlighting the city of Jacksonville for its wildfire risk reduction project in Forest Park.

According to the OSFM, the city was one of 22 strategic investments made possible through 2021’s Senate Bill 762. Jacksonville had received just under $29 thousand for the project from the OSFM.

The city worked with Grayback Forestry to create fuel breaks along the eastern ridge of Forest Park. This was done to lower the wildfire risk in the park. According to the OSFM, the main focuses of this project involved thinning of dense brush inside the treatment area.

The OSFM says it is still actively engaging communities in work to reduce wildfire risk and create a “fire-adapted Oregon.”

