JaCo 911 emergency line back on after outage, investigation underway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —If you tried to call the 911 emergency line in Jackson County Wednesday night, you may have gotten a busy signal. Its emergency line was down for about an hour, Wednesday night before a backup call center was set up.
The Director of Emergency Communication of Southern Oregon, says in 31 years, she’s never seen this happen before.
The lines went down around 6:4pm. People were told to go to their local fire station or police stations to report emergencies.
ECSO is now trying to figure out what exactly caused the outage. But they do know that a major piece of equipment lost power during last night’s storm.
“It’s always difficult if you think you can’t get help when you need it and that’s why I stress that it’s important to always try texting or have backup numbers to your police and fire departments in case something happens and you need to get through,” said Margie Moulin, ECSO Director.
Around 2 this morning, ECSO said the phone lines have been repaired and tested. If you ever experience a time where you cannot reach 911, ESCO says to text 911
An After Action Report and a formal investigation is underway. Answers should be released in the next few weeks.
