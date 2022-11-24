JaCo Board of Commissioners hears public comment on psilocybin

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– The Jackson County Board of Commissioners held a public forum Wednesday.

It was regarding time, place, and manner restrictions for psilocybin.

The meeting started with a presentation from the Jackson County Planning Commission.

The commissioners then opened the floor to residents who spoke both for and against the drug.

One resident said, “we’re all intelligent people on all sides of this microphone and there’s a lot that we can do if we’re working together.”

Another resident who is against the drug said, “asking to acknowledge their valid concerns by placing the most restrictive time, place and manner for primarily my concern, the service centers.”

Commissioner Dave Dotterer left the meeting early due to a prior engagement.

So the commissioners were unable to vote to adopt the regulations.

The board said they plan to meet again next week.