JaCo commissioners put psilocybin on November ballot

MEDFORD, Ore.– Jackson County Commissioners officially voted to put psilocybin on the November ballot Wednesday morning.

Measure 109, which allows for manufacturing and therapeutic use of the drug, was passed by voters statewide in 2020.

56% of Jackson County voters approved the measure that year.

But Commissioner Rick Dyer said that if you exclude Ashland from that data, the measure would have failed by 5,500 votes in the county.

A group of people backing legal use of the drug were frustrated with the decision.

Veteran Scott Hicks said, “that’s why I’m here talking to you, asking you, do not block this from us. I am a veteran and I’m asking you, do not block this from us, please.”

Psilocybin is already on track to be legalized in Ashland next year.