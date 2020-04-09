JaCo. delivering 150 meals a day to Greenway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County is in it’s second week operating it’s ‘Bear Creek Greenway Food Assistance Program,’ and they are going strong.
The program delivers food to the homeless living on the Greenway.
Though government officials don’t promote people living along the path the county says it would rather everyone stay where they are then potentially spread coronavirus.
Jackson County says it hands out 150 meals a day. Any extra meals goes toward other local non-profits like ACCESS.
