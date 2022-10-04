JaCo FD#3 names new fire chief

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County Fire District 3 has named a new fire chief. The board of directors selected Deputy Chief Mike Hussey, for the position.

He started his career with Fire District 3 back in 1991, as a volunteer. Through the years he worked his way up and has been serving as the Deputy Chief of Operations for the last 8 years.

The longtime Rogue Valley native says it’s an honor to serve as chief.

“We have just tremendous people who continue to serve loyally and that’s been part of the inspiration and motivation to take on this new role is there’s a good group of people here who are ready to take this organization into the future,” said the upcoming fire chief.

He’ll take over for the current Fire Chief, Bob Horton who is transitioning to lead the Rogue Valley Fire & Rescue Alliance.

Hussey will officially take over on October 20th.