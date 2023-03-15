JaCo looking for new ways to manage Bear Creek Greenway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County is working on a plan to change how the Bear Creek Greenway is managed.

The Envision Bear Creek Process has been going on for about a year.

County officials hope to make a recommendation to local governments over the summer.

The project included a survey of local businesses and residents for how they would like to use the greenway in the future.

Jackson County said new ways of managing the area could include creating a non-profit.

Jackson County’s Roads and Parks Director Steve Lambert said, “I think one of the big things that we’ve heard from the public is safety. They would like to see additional safety measures on the greenway so that they could feel safer using it. Which is great because at the end of the day we want more people to use the greenway.”

Lambert said they plan to make a recommendation at the end of their study this summer.

He said they would still need local governments to agree with their recommendation and come up with funding.

