JaCo Sheriff says county needs new jail

Medford, Ore., — Jackson County’s Sheriff says the county needs a new jail, one up to three times the size of the current one.
The jail opened new beds earlier this year, but it’s already at capacity.
Right now the system works on a one in, one out basis — so if someone comes in with more serious crimes, another inmate will be released.
“I think everyone is frustrated with process right now with having a jail that’s too small for our needs. So I can’t say that it’s triple, it could be triple, but we don’t know.” said Jackson County Sheriff, Nate Sickler.
Sickler says the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of getting the National Institute of Corrections to come and evaluate the jail.
Once it comes, the county will have a better idea of what next steps may be.