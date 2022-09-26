JaCo wildfire smoke survey out now

JACKSON COUNTY, —Jackson County is asking for your input on wildfire smoke in the community.

It’s a collaboration between the county, city of Medford, and the Department of Environmental Quality. The survey asks questions about how wildfire smoke has impacted you directly.

Your response will help create the county’s first-ever Smoke Management Community Response Plan.

The plan will guide county and city officials, and fire protection agencies in mitigating the impacts of smoke events caused by prescribed fire and wildfire smoke in our community.

The County Emergency Manager, Holly Powers says the plan has been a bucket list item for the county.

“The completion of the Jackson County Community Response Plan will create a process by which hopefully the county will be able to issue prescribed burning notifications, also identify some mitigation activities for helping lessen the impact of a prescribed fire or wildfire smoke,” said Powers.

Anyone in Jackson County is welcome to participate. The survey will be open until October 15th. Participants also have the chance to win a $25-gift card.

You can find the survey here.