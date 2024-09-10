James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

(CNN) – Award-winning actor James Earl Jones has died.

Jones’ career spanned more than six decades.

While Jones was well-known for the many roles he played on Broadway. on television, and in the movies, it was his signature voice – that booming baritone – that made him stand apart.

Some of his iconic roles were ones where we never saw him on the screen, voicing the evil Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies, and as Mufasa in the Disney animated film “The Lion King.”

He also was the voice of CNN for years, his “this is CNN” lived on for decades.

Jones also had many roles where he appeared on screen, including “The Sting” and “Doctor Strangelove.”

He also appeared on Broadway in “The Great White Hope.”

Jones was 93.

No cause of death was revealed.

But a representative said he was surrounded by family when he died Monday.

