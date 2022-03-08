January employment numbers drop in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – Employment in the Rogue Valley took a dip in January, according to the latest report from Oregon economists.

The State of Oregon Employment Departments said total payroll employment in Jackson County fell by 1,580 jobs in January. The drop was mostly attributed to seasonal losses in retail, leisure, and hospitality. Over the past year, employment in Jackson County rose by 3,440 jobs, reflecting a gain of 4.1%.

In Josephine County, job numbers fell by 390 with the biggest drop in the retail trade. Since last year, employment in the county increased by 1,090 jobs, a 4.2% gain.

The Oregon Employment Department will release February’s job numbers at the end of March.