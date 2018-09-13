Japan quake: one week later

HOKKAIDO, Japan (NTV/NBCNC) – A week has passed since 41 people died in a magnitude 6.7 quake on Japan’s north isle Hokkaido.
At exactly noon, people in landslide-hit Atsuma town held a silent prayer for the victims.
A resident said even a big mountain can end up this way.
She said they were close and she’s at a loss for words.
36 died when the landslide overwhelmed the town.
At Hokkaido’s main gateway, New Chitose Airport, most shops have reopened.
A customer said he’s been looking forward to buying souvenirs and while some shops are closed most are open so he was able to shop.
Remaining shops are expected to reopen Friday on after restocking.
Bars and restaurants are aiming to be back in business by the end of the month.
But a hot spring needs repairs and won’t reopen till around April.