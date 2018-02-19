Japan’s figure skating megastar hailed as ‘Michael Jackson on ice’

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (CNN) – Throughout these Winter Games, some athletes have stood out above the rest. Athletes like Japanese megastar Yuzuru Hanyu.
The 23-year-old figure skater has nabbed his second Olympic gold in men’s figure skating, for his elegant performance at Pyeongchang.
After becoming the first male figure skater since 1952 to win back-to-back Olympic figure skating golds, the legend of Yuzuru Hanyu continues to grow.
His performances are the perfect combination of grace and fury. Jaw-dropping athleticism, juxtaposed with enchanting artistry. A commanding presence, some say he’s like watching Michael Jackson on ice.
At Yuzuru’s performances at the Pyeongchang Olympics, fans both young and old were enamored and enthralled by his presence. Some prayed before, and during, his performance. Others were moved to tears. But when his winning score was announced, all of them celebrated this historic win, storming to throw stuffed Winnie the Pooh bears onto the ice. The good luck charm has been Yuzuru’s favorite since he was a kid.
Some are calling the 23-year-old the greatest figure skater of all time. But Yuzuru’s story is about so much more than sport.
Yasuo Saito, Vice President of the Japan Olympic Committee said of Yuzuru, “People are fascinated by his personality, by his performance, and by his charm.”
When asked what Yuzuru represents for Japan on the ice, Saito repolied,”Power. Courage. Emotion. I’m speechless. I can’t find the right words to describe what he has done.”
Akiko Tamura with Japanese Figure Skating Magazine said, “I think he knew he could be the best, as a skater. And he was pretty confident, which was very impressive and unusual especially as a Japanese skater.”
It’s been incredible to watch Yuzuru make history and even more fans as he continues his rise towards becoming a global star.