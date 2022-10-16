Jaw dropping art pieces at Ashland’s Open Studio Tour

ASHLAND, Ore. – Art studios all over Ashland were giving tours to the public and showing off their unique works of art. The 9th Annual Ashland Open Studio Tour featured around 20 artists.

The free event invited people to take a look at amazing art pieces made right here in the Rogue Valley and tour the artist’s studios to see how they make their masterpieces.

There was a wide variety of art on display like glasswork, textiles, and sculptures.

“The biggest plus to these events is that you can actually explain to people, and you are here as an artist, and people sometimes have no idea how you get here and how it is done and you get a chance to actually show,” said local artist, Christian Burchard.

Burchard says he was trained as a furniture maker and uses those skills to make his sculptures.

He says his favorite thing to do is work with wood when it is still green and unstable… resulting in a unique look.