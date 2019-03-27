Jayme Closs kidnapper pleads guilty

BARRON, Wisc. (NBC News) – Jake Patterson, the man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs after murdering her parents in their Barron, Wisconsin home, has admitted his guilt as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
He will serve two life sentences for murder and 40 years for kidnapping.
In exchange for pleading guilty to those charges Patterson will not be charged in Douglas County, where he held Jayme Closs for nearly three months before she escaped and sought help from neighbors living near the cabin where she’d been kept.
