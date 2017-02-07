Jazz musician Diana Krall added to Britt lineup

Jacksonville, Ore. — Another artist has been added to the upcoming Britt season.
Jazz musician Diana Krall will be on her world tour when she visits the Britt Pavilion on Sunday, July 23rd.
She’s releasing her next album before then in May.
Krall has won five Grammy Awards and usually performs with her trio—guitar, drums, with Krall on piano.
Lawn seating goes on sale Monday, February 13. Members’ tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 8.
For a list of performances and tickets, visit http://www.brittfest.org/performances.