JCSO finds 16 more neglected animals near Grants Pass

Posted by Zack Larsen September 27, 2022

SELMA, Ore. – The owner of a Josephine County pet boarding facility could soon be facing charges.

On Wednesday, police searched Pawsitive K-9 Solutions, a boarding business, in Grants Pass.

They found 13 neglected dogs.

On Monday, the Josephine County Sheriffs Office executed a search warrant at the owner’s home in Selma.

JCSO found a deceased horse and rabbit and said 16 animals in total were found, including dogs, cats and chickens.

Josephine County sheriff Dave Daniel said the animals were simply just left there at the house with little to no food or water.

“It appears they had picked up and moved,” he said. “So the house, they basically just vacated and left. Obviously these animals are some caged up, so in pens. Just absolutely neglected without any food or water.”

JCSO said a small illegal marijuana farm was found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana as well.

Sheriff Daniel said The suspects fled the area possibly to a different state.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows the suspects to contact JCSO.

 

Zack Larsen
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
