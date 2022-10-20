JCSO finds 32 neglected animals in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 32 animals were found neglected at a Rogue River residence.

After responding to a report to a sick dog, deputies discovered diseased, neglected and deceased animals nearby.

According to JCSO, the property, located on the 6600 block of east Evans Creek road, contained 10 dogs, six cats, six pigeons and 10 exotic birds.

71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 61-year-old Debbie Lee Hamilton of Rogue River were charged with three counts of first-degree animal abuse and 10 counts of second-degree animal abuse.

All animals were transferred and are being evaluated at local animal hospitals.

The case is still under investigation.