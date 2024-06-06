Police identify victim, cause of death in Shady Cove homicide

SHADY COVE, Ore.- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the victim and cause of death in a Shady Cove homicide that occurred over the weekend.

On Monday, NBC5 News reported 34-year-old Travis Driver was charged with second-degree murder, which he pled not guilty to.

Wednesday, JCSO revealed the homicide victim was Driver’s father, 64-year-old Lowell Driver III.

During the autopsy, an OSP forensic pathologist discovered the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Driver has now been indicted by a Jackson County grand jury on the charge.

