JCSO Search & Rescue to host Survival Seminar

White City, Ore — So far this year Jackson County Search and Rescue has responded to over 100 calls, 55 in just the past 2 months.

They say the main reason, is people simply aren’t prepared and they’re looking to change that.

A presentation on outdoor survival that takes place Friday. The seminar is hosted by the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team and features a retired training director for the U.S. Air Force Academy, Peter Kummerfeldt.

“If you get out there and something comes up that you weren’t expecting or you get stranded or you lose cell phone service and sometimes peoiple don’t have a backup plan and that’s when people get in trouble,” said Cpt. Tim Snaith with JCSO.

The seminar takes place at the Asante Smullin Health Education Center Friday at 6pm.
Seating is limited.

