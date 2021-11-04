JCSO warns property owners, you can be liable for marijuana grows on your land

Madison LaBerge
Posted by by Madison LaBerge November 3, 2021 1 Min Read 7 Views
Last Updated:November 3, 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff is both warning and educating property owners who lease out their land. After busting multiple illegal marijuana grows this year, the sheriff says it’s important to know what’s happening on your land.

If growing is happening on your property, JCSO says it’s the land owner’s responsibility to make sure the permits and paperwork are legitimate. “We’ve seen a lot of instances where people are leasing their land for the cultivation of cannabis whether it be hemp or marijuana,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler. 

The sheriff says property owners can be fined by OSHA and possibly charged by JCSO if they don’t do their due-diligence. The agency does have an entire page dedicated to frequently asked questions about property liability. You can call the sheriff’s office with any specific questions you might have.

Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!