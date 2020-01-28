Jerry Sandusky sentencing appeal denied

BELLEFONTE, Penn. (NBC) – A Centre County judge denied a motion Tuesday to reduce Jerry Sandusky’s 30-60 year sentence.
A hearing to appeal a post-sentence motion hearing after the original prison sentence was upheld last year was held Tuesday in Bellefonte.
Sandusky, a former college football coach, was convicted in 2012 on more than 40 counts of child sex abuse.
In a filing last month, Sandusky’s attorneys argued there were multiple factors that should result in a shorter sentence.
The attorney general’s office described problems Sandusky has had while in prison during a November resentencing hearing including resistance to be moved from his cell and complaints about phone calls.