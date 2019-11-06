Jessi Combs of ‘Mythbusters’ died due to jet car mechanical failure, investigators say

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. (NBC) – We’re learning more today about that fatal jet car crash that killed professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs earlier this year.
According to the Harney County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly crash was caused by mechanical failure of the front wheel most likely caused from striking an object on the Alvord Desert floor.
Investigators say that caused the front wheel assembly to collapse as the car approached 550 miles per hour.
The report also says combs died of blunt force trauma which happened before the vehicle caught fire.
Combs, dubbed the “fastest woman on four wheels,” was attempting to break her own land-speed record in Oregon when the crash occurred August 27th.