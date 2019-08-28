Home
Jessi Combs of ‘Mythbusters’ dies in jet car crash in Oregon

Jessi Combs of ‘Mythbusters’ dies in jet car crash in Oregon

News Regional Top Stories

FIELDS, Ore. – Professional racer and television personality Jessi Combs died in an attempt to break a land-speed record.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jessi Combs crashed a jet-powered car while speeding across the Alvord Desert, a dry lakebed in southeastern Oregon.

The Harney County Sheriff’s Office said Combs, a Long Beach resident, was pronounced dead when deputies arrived at the scene of the crash. She was the sole fatality.

NBC News reports Combs was a former host on the popular TV series “Mythbusters” and made appearances on numerous other shows.

Former Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage wrote the following on Twitter after learning about Combs’ death:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Combs was 39 years old.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »