Jessica Gomez announces bid to fill DeBoer’s Oregon State Senate seat

SALEM, Ore. – State Senator Alan DeBoer announced just days ago he will not be running for re-election. Instead, he announced his endorsement of his current legislative aide, local tech business owner Jessica Gomez.
“This is sort of the next progression of things for me,” Gomez explained to NBC5 News.
Some may know Jessica Gomez as the self-made founder and CEO of a successful tech company in the valley, Rogue Valley Microdevices.
“It’s been an amazing experience, we have gotten so much support from the community, it’s just incredible,” Gomez said.
But as of Tuesday, the wife and mother of two hopes to embark on a new venture: running for the Oregon State Senate. She said after years of community support for her business, she now wants to serve. “You start to look around you realize that wow I really have this responsibility to turn around and do what I can and really give that back.”
While she said she’s driven to connect with the community, she also realizes voters will have a lot of questions. One being: why she recently changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican?
“I was unaffiliated for a long time and I wanted to vote in the Democratic Party when it was Hillary and Obama,” Gomez explained. “As I got to know the community and get involved with some of the issues you start to identify more with one side or the other.
“I am pretty middle of the road but I am fiscally conservative and that I feel is a better fit for me on the R side.”
Gomez is currently in Salem where she has been working under Senator Alan DeBoer as a legislative aide. Immersing herself into state politics, she says the experience has been extremely beneficial, giving her a glimpse into the new role she hopes to acquire soon.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” Gomez said. “I have to say I can’t imagine coming into a role like this completely cold.”
She explained, “I am really excited to get to know people and to hear about what are they struggling with, what are their concerns, how can I be helpful and serve.”
Four Democrats are also vying for the District 3 seat: Medford City Councilor Kevin Stine, former Jackson County Commissioner Jeff Golden, Dr. Julian Bell and Athena Goldberg.