Jet boat season starts

SOUTHWEST OREGON – Even in drought, Rogue Jet Boat Adventures in Central Point began its 2022 season Sunday.

The excursion company says it hopes river levels will enable them to operate until Labor Day.

It’s also bringing back the Concert at the Rocks summer series at Rogue Discovery Park, which you can only access by boat.

For more information, visit rogue jet adventures dot com.

The drought is impacting Hellgate Jetboat Excursions in Grants Pass too.

The company also started its 2022 season over the weekend.

On Sunday a boat operator said they would not be able to offer the whitewater tour this year because of low Rogue River levels.

The operator also shared concern that a full season wouldn’t be possible with the current drought.

We reached out to Hellgate for more information, we have not heard back.