Jimmy Carter released from the hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (NBC) – Jimmy Carter is back at home after a recent hospital stay.
The former president was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta Wednesday morning.
Carter went in for surgery earlier this month to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding linked to recent falls.
Carter, age 95, has fallen a number of times this year. He underwent hip replacement surgery after a fall in the spring. Another fall left him with a black eye and multiple stitches.
A press release from the family said that he and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, Georgia where he will continue to recover.