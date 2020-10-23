Jobless claims inch lower in U.S.

NBC NEWS — Encouraging news for the U.S. economy, American jobless claims inched lower last week.
According to the Department of Labor, 787,000 workers claimed first-time unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis.
This is the first time since March that initial jobless claims were below 800,000.
Still millions of Americans do continue to rely on government aid to make ends meet.
Continued jobless claims, or people who have applied for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, stood at 8.4 million. That’s about a million lower than the prior week
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.