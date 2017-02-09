JoCo commissioners editing proposed public safety levy

Grants Pass, Ore. — Yet another a public safety levy is one step closer to making it on the ballot in Josephine County. County leaders met today to outline what the Sheriff is asking for.
The draft proposing a 5-year levy to go toward the Josephine County Jail is completed but commissioners want to make a few changes. Commissioners say they don’t intend to stray too far from the current draft but they want to make the language more precise.
“We’re increasing transparency. We’re making sure that the language is clear, and we’re taking out any question. We want to make sure that this is full of integrity, and responding to the will of the people,” explained Commissioner Lily Morgan.
Not only do they plan to make the draft more clear as to where specifically the money would go but the board has decided for all commissioners to be out of the ‘Internal Service Fund’. So it is clear to the public that commissioners would have no benefit from the levy.
Commissioners plan to vote on the updated draft for the May ballot next Wednesday afternoon.