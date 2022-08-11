JoCo Commissioners put psilocybin in November ballot

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– The Josephine County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to put psilocybin on the November ballot.

The commissioners said they’re still unsure what the OHA regulations for the drug will look like.

Many supporters of psilocybin spoke at the board meeting Wednesday morning.

The board said they believe in the freedom of choice, but they don’t have enough knowledge of the drug yet.

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel spoke at the last council meeting on July 27th, asking them not to legalize psilocybin.

The board is concerned that legal psilocybin would have similar consequences to legal marijuana.

Commissioner Darin Fowler said, “this is another march in that direction of the slippery slope Oregon has been on, foolishly, in my opinion, for quite a while.

City councils and county commissioners across Southern Oregon have been split on psilocybin.

The Medford and Ashland City Councils already voted not to challenge the legalization of the drug

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted to put psilocybin on the ballot last month.

That vote will apply to unincorporated parts of the county.